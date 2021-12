THE Golden Joystick Awards 2021 ended in these hours: during the ceremony not only the best games of the year were elected, but also a very special award a Dark Souls. To celebrate 50 years of video games, the organizers have in fact decided to establish a very special contest to elect the best game of all time: an award that fans have determined should go just to Dark Souls.

