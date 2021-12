This is especially good news for anyone who wants more guidance than follow-along classes afford and misses getting personalized feedback from fitness pros at their gym or studio—but isn’t ready to head back to brick-and-mortar spots quite yet (or ever). Sound familiar? Know you’re not alone. "I think people are starting to be more aware that it’s very hard to find a one-size-fits-all [fitness] product,” says Asaf Avidan Antonir, co-founder of Onyx, a digital personal-training platform that launched in 2020. So, in order to achieve your unique fitness goals, “it’s becoming even more important to have an experience that is really tailored to your own performance abilities,” he says.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO