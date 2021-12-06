Stay Warm In Any Weather With A Graphene Jacket

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we continue to track very unseasonably warm temperatures across the ArkLaTex along with a decent amount of sunshine. This pattern will continue through the end of the work week with high temperatures that could scare the 80 degree mark for some in the region. Some changes will arrive this weekend as first we are tracking an upper level low that will move through on Saturday bringing some hit and miss showers to the ArkLaTex. This will be followed by a cold front later in the day on Sunday that will bring only a brief drop to our temperatures as we turn to Monday of next week before the 70s are back in the region.

10 DAYS AGO