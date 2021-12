In a report from GameSpot, EA has announced that they want to build a “connected Battlefield universe” after a big shake-up at the studio. Battlefield 2042 won’t disappear anytime soon, but EA has big plans to expand the franchise. Vince Zampella, Respawn co-founder and now overseer of the Battlefield franchise, spoke with GameSpot about the plans for the shooter. “This is an ‘And’ strategy in many ways,” Zampella said. “We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, and we’ll explore new kinds of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to provide an awesome array of experiences for our players.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO