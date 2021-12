PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has been charged following a deadly crash in Pickens County. A car and a minibike were both heading west on Midway Road near Log House Road around 6:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to troopers. While the minibike was trying to turn right into a private driveway, the car ran into the back of it. The minibike then went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

