Colton Underwood opens up about relationship with boyfriend Jordan

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton Underwood has found love. The former "Bachelor" star, who came out as gay in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" in April, is dating Jordan C. Brown. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Underwood said he is "very happy and very in...

Colton Underwood
Cassie Randolph Declined Interview on Ex Colton Underwood’s Show

Cassie Randolph refused to appear on ex Colton Underwood’s new Netflix reality show, Variety reports. The setup for the two Bachelor exes would reportedly have been a filmed conversation about their relationship, breakup, Underwood’s coming out, and potentially Randolph’s allegations against Underwood. The couple met on the set of The Bachelor and began dating in 2019. Underwood came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview this year. The production team of Coming Out Colton reportedly approached Randolph the day after the Good Morning America episode aired, offering compensation. Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in 2020, alleging he stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car, but later dropped it. Underwood has denied he physically abused Randolph but said he cannot discuss details of the matter due to a legal agreement between the two.
Colton Underwood Is 'Still A Gay In Training' In Netflix Series Trailer

Nearly eight months after coming out, Colton Underwood is ready to fully embrace his authentic self ― or, at least, begin the process of doing so. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Coming Out Colton,” its much-anticipated docuseries that chronicles the former “Bachelor” star’s journey to living his truth as a gay man. “You’re still a gay in training,” drag icon Jaidynn Fierce quips to Underwood in the trailer.
Colton Underwood 'didn't want to be gay'

Colton Underwood "didn't want to be gay". The former 'Bachelor' star revealed his sexuality during a sit-down interview on 'Good Morning America' in April and the 29-year-old star has now reflected on his struggles with confronting his true self. Speaking in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix series 'Coming Out...
Who did Colton Underwood pick on The Bachelor?

Colton Underwood is making headlines once again thanks to his Netflix documentary Coming Out Colton. But who did the reality star pick when he was the lead in The Bachelor 2019?. The drama in Colton’s life doesn’t seem to fade since his stint on The Bachelor. The star came into...
Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Makes It Instagram Official with His Boyfriend

It's been an exciting week for former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. The 29-year-old reality television personality just saw the release of his new Netflix series Coming Out Colton on Friday. The unscripted series explores Underwood's coming out journey and it features other famous queer figures like Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and former NFL player Michael Sam.
Colton Underwood reveals the one person he still talks to in ﻿﻿Bachelor Nation

After appearing on three seasons of Bachelor-related shows, Colton Underwood only maintains contact with one person from the series — former host Chris Harrison. “I don’t watch the show. I mean, the only person that I really talked to is Chris [Harrison] still,” the 29-year-old told Us Weekly. “Chris and I stay in touch.”
