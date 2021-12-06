Colton Underwood opens up about relationship with boyfriend Jordan

Cassie Randolph refused to appear on ex Colton Underwood’s new Netflix reality show, Variety reports. The setup for the two Bachelor exes would reportedly have been a filmed conversation about their relationship, breakup, Underwood’s coming out, and potentially Randolph’s allegations against Underwood. The couple met on the set of The Bachelor and began dating in 2019. Underwood came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview this year. The production team of Coming Out Colton reportedly approached Randolph the day after the Good Morning America episode aired, offering compensation. Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in 2020, alleging he stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car, but later dropped it. Underwood has denied he physically abused Randolph but said he cannot discuss details of the matter due to a legal agreement between the two.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO