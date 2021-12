STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly 100 families in the city-subsidized Stapleton Houses have been without gas for more than eight months. An entire building – 181 Gordon Street – of residents have not been able to use their stoves since March, due to a service interruption at the complex that is owned and operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO