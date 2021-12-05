Remoting 101: How to Remote Your Mac

Question: How can I empower a remote workforce without compromising security or productivity? How do I begin to transition to a zero-trust architecture?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: The transition to a zero-trust architecture is a multiyear journey. We recommend that organizations scope through the phases of a journey and then integrate that scope into the organization’s zero-trust architecture. Starting with a strong maturity model, first establish user trust by verifying users with strong authentication using a passwordless or biometric indicator unique to them. Second, determine device and activity visibility, verifying user devices any time a user tries to login to an application. Third, device trust should be the focus, with limited access to apps or only segments of the network with zero-trust proxies or network segmentation. Fourth, adopting a fully adaptive set of policies for workforce and workloads together is the end state.

