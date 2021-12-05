ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remoting 101: How to Remote Your Mac

CSO
 5 days ago

Now that a high-performance remoting solution for Mac is here, your creative and executive teams can access their Mac from anywhere. Just think about all the ways this could help optimize and...

www.csoonline.com

windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
jetbrains.com

Introducing Remote Development With Space

Français, 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Português do Brasil, Русский, Español, 简体中文. You may have already heard about the big news from JetBrains – the remote development solutions for JetBrains IDEs. The main idea is to help you overcome the limits of local machines or slow laptops, making it possible for developers...
SOFTWARE
MacRumors Forums

How to Transfer Data From Your Old Mac to a New Mac

When you want to move data from an old Mac to a new one, the most reliable method is to use Apple's Migration Assistant. Found in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder, Migration Assistant copies all of your files from your old Mac to your new Mac, so you don't have to transfer them manually.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Export Slideshows From Photos on Your Mac

Slideshows are a great way to enjoy memories that have been captured and immortalized in photos. With the Mac’s Photos app, not only can you watch an automatically generated slideshow, or your own slideshow projects, but you can also conveniently export and share your slideshow projects with your friends and loved ones. Here’s how to do it.
SOFTWARE
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This The Remote Post Mixing Solution Your Clients Will Love?

Reviewing mixes with directors has become a regular part of the job working in post sound. There are plenty of solutions on the market that let you stream audio and video over the internet, but the quality of the connection depends on both parties having a fast connection for it to work well.
CELL PHONES
CSO

Critical flaw in ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP tool exploited in the wild

Hackers are exploiting a critical authentication bypass vulnerability in ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP, an endpoint management tool used by managed service providers (MSPs). Attacks started before ManageEngine issued a patch, so all customers are advised to check their systems for signs of exploitation using a special tool released by the developers.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Demystifying DevSecOps Practices and Tooling in Container Environments

It’s hard to pinpoint when the concept of DevOps entered the mainstream. As late as 2017, implementation was still relatively sparse, with many skeptics questioning the approach or simply wondering what the fuss was all about. Today, DevSecOps is following that upward curve, with adopters trying to educate mainstreamers on the benefits, while the yet-to-be convinced often struggle to make sense of common misconceptions.
SOFTWARE
imore.com

How to select a startup disk on your Mac

Whether you are looking to use Boot Camp with your best Mac or just need to do some serious troubleshooting, knowing how to select a startup disk on your Mac is a big help. Here's how to select a startup disk in macOS Monterey. What is a startup disk?. A...
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

How Do I Empower a Remote Workforce Without Compromising Security?

Question: How can I empower a remote workforce without compromising security or productivity? How do I begin to transition to a zero-trust architecture?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: The transition to a zero-trust architecture is a multiyear journey. We recommend that organizations scope through the phases of a journey and then integrate that scope into the organization’s zero-trust architecture. Starting with a strong maturity model, first establish user trust by verifying users with strong authentication using a passwordless or biometric indicator unique to them. Second, determine device and activity visibility, verifying user devices any time a user tries to login to an application. Third, device trust should be the focus, with limited access to apps or only segments of the network with zero-trust proxies or network segmentation. Fourth, adopting a fully adaptive set of policies for workforce and workloads together is the end state.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

How to Disable Autocorrect on Your Mac

These are instructions on how to disable automatic spelling correction on your Mac. You may want to do this if autocorrect is frequently changing correctly spelled content. Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu at the top left of your screen. Step Two. Choose Keyboard from the System Preferences menu.
SOFTWARE
CSO

McAfee, FireEye offer integration with AWS for cloud workload security

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye have integrated FireEye Helix with Amazon Web Services’ Inspector cloud security tool, in a move to offer behavior analysis and machine learning risk-analysis capabilities for enterprises running AWS cloud workloads. McAfee and FireEye have also announced that they are joining the AWS independent software vendor...
SOFTWARE
CSO

What’s Transforming IT This Year? Full-Stack Observability

Technology’s acceleration has IT teams struggling to keep up with its complexity before customers are affected. The solution? Full-stack observability, or real-time monitoring of every part of a company’s technological stack, from customer-facing applications to core internal infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Why your IT teams need full-stack observability

Customers expect an exceptional digital experience, and they’re quick to seek out better service. To maintain customer loyalty, modernize your apps, and more, your IT teams need full-stack observability that bridges the gap between legacy software and modern applications.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Penetration testing explained: How ethical hackers simulate attacks

Definition: Penetration testing is a process in which a security professional simulates an attack on a network or computer system to evaluate its security—with the permission of that system's owners. Don't let the word "simulates" fool you: A penetration tester (or pen tester, for short) will bring all the...
COMPUTERS
CSO

Apache Log4j vulnerability actively exploited, impacting millions of Java-based apps

Attackers are actively exploiting a critical vulnerability in Apache Log4j, a logging library that's used in potentially millions of Java-based applications, including web-based ones. Organizations should immediately review if their apps, especially the publicly accessible ones, use the library and should implement mitigations as soon as possible. A proof-of-concept exploit...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.“The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. "People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and all kinds of people scrambling to exploit it." He said Friday morning that in the 12 hours since the bug's existence was disclosed that it had been "fully weaponized,” meaning that malefactors have developed and distributed tools to exploit.The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Want a cheap laptop? This powerful, portable Asus is $219 for Black Friday

If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.
COMPUTERS

