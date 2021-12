As many of you know, WWE was involved in a cross-promotion angle with Red Notice during last week’s Survivor Series and RAW TV tapings. The segment featured the “Cleopatra Egg” from the Netflix film being used as a prop. The angle featured MacGuffin where Vince McMahon was gifted the egg at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Later in the show, the egg turned up missing from Vince’s office and he demanded it be found by Monday’s RAW. The segment eventually led to Austin Theory being the culprit, saying he just wanted to take a selfie with it. Vince McMahon was impressed and Theory wound up getting a WWE Championship match.

