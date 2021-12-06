Port of Clarkston Selected to Receive Over $3.7 Million in Grant Funding for Broadband Construction Projects

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO