A pregnant and glowing Jennifer Lawrence makes her red carpet return She’s never looked better!

Jennifer Lawrence is absolutely glowing as she shows off her baby bump in her first major appearance in years.

After stepping back and taking some time away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, the actress made her return to the spotlight for the premiere of her new movie, Don’t Look Up. To make this appearance all the more memorable, Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looking better than ever as she sports her big, beautiful bump.

Jennifer looked angelic in a golden Christian Dior gown at the star-studded New York City event on Sunday, December 5, posing for pictures with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill.

While 31-year-old expectant mother has made a few rare public appearances in recent years, this weekend’s event marked her first major premiere since Dark Phoenix in June 2019.

When speaking about her decision to take a break from the public eye, Lawrence recently told Vanity Fair it was important for her to start putting herself first after so many years of doing the opposite.

“I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life,” she told the publication. “Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence.”

During her downtime, Lawrence married Maroney, and now, the couple is about to start a new chapter together as parents--But that doesn’t mean the actress is going to spill all the details about her pregnancy.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,‘ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!‘” Lawrence explained to Vanity Fair. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

She continued, “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Don‘t Look Up is set to hit select theaters on December 10 before premiering on on Netflix on December 24.