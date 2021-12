The Transportation Security Administration is extending the requirement to wear masks on planes, trains and public transportation through March 18. That is one of the many actions the Biden administration unveiled on Thursday to combat the pandemic this winter. “Fines will continue to be doubled from their initial levels for noncompliance with the masking requirements – with a minimum fine of $500 and fines of up to $3,000 for repeat offenders,” said an announcement from the White House.

