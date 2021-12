On Thursday December 2, the Magic: The Gathering team unveiled a brand new format for players to experience on Magic Arena. The latest format, titled “Alchemy”, will feature Standard sets in a whole new way. Not only will Alchemy consist of all Standard-legal cards, but it will also be the home of a new digital-only feature of re-balancing Standard cards. The MTG team wanted to offer a new way of playing Standard while also utilizing the digital aspect of Arena. Alchemy will hit Magic Arena next week on Thursday, December 9.

