Sam Quinones: Hope In The Time Of Fentanyl And Meth

Star Tribune's our top critics share their favorite books of the year:. "Diary of a Young Naturalist" By Dara McAnulty. (Milkweed Editions, $25.) Dara McAnulty was 14 when he wrote this wonderful memoir, and his knowledge at such a young age is astounding — not just of the natural world, but of literature, Irish history and legends, music and politics. The book follows a year in his life when his family moves from one Northern Irish town to another. He endures bullying (he is autistic and not much like the other kids), finds solace, inspiration and courage in nature and takes his first steps toward becoming an activist.
