Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1208 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Eglin Air Force Base, or 10 miles northeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Walton and west central Washington Counties, including the following locations... Eucheeanna, Millers Ferry, Red Bay, Portland, Live Oak, Freeport, Knox Hill and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO