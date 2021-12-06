ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-07 10:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Resuspended snow will cause reduced visibilities in the wake of vehicles. For the latest road conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .A winter storm with moderate to possibly heavy snowfall by Friday afternoon along with increasing wind into Friday evening is likely to produce hazardous travel over far Northern Iowa south into portions of Central and Northeast Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible in the watch area. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected south to US 30 and Interstate 80 where some travel impacts may still occur. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing northwest winds Friday afternoon and evening will result in low visibility, blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Coffee, northwestern Bacon, Jeff Davis and northwestern Appling Counties through NOON EST At 1119 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hazlehurst to near Pridgen to near Fitzgerald. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Broxton, Ambrose, Graham, Plant Hatch, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
NBCMontana

Isolated freezing rain, cold front brings wind, rain and snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region until 9 AM. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM. WINTER WEATHER...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1208 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Eglin Air Force Base, or 10 miles northeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Walton and west central Washington Counties, including the following locations... Eucheeanna, Millers Ferry, Red Bay, Portland, Live Oak, Freeport, Knox Hill and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WALTON COUNTY, FL
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 02:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

Winter Weather Forecast for This Week

Here is an updated timeline for when to expect impacts from snowfall and winter weather in general to end this work week. Always check az511.com, follow @ArizonaDOT, and/or call 511 for road conditions before any winter travel in the high country. Breezier and cool for Wednesday, Dec 8th before a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
merrillfotonews.com

Winter weather is here

There was no snow for the Christmas Parade Saturday evening, but ice and snow blew into the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and stayed into Monday, creating slippery road conditions and putting snow removal on the agenda for Merrill residents. Scraping ice and snow shoveling and blowing were the sounds of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc16.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon Cascades: 'Travel could be very difficult'

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon Cascades above 2,000 feet. | FORECAST. "Around a foot of snow appears likely to fall during this time at the main passes in the Cascades including Government Camp, Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Bennett Pass," the National Weather Service in Portland said. "The most intense snow showers will likely occur on Thursday." | PASS CAMERAS.
ENVIRONMENT
#Winter Weather Advisory
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow covered the radar Wednesday morning, but most of the state saw nothing more than a few flurries. As we expected, dry air and temperatures above freezing kept flakes from even bringing north and west suburbs a light dusting. Far western Maryland was the exception, getting up to 2.5 inches in certain places. The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. NW winds will be between 5-10 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs...
MARYLAND STATE
KCCI.com

Incoming winter storm arrives before the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It will be cold and sunny today with temperatures warming into the 50s tomorrow. We’ll have a chance at some light rain early tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the northern few tiers of counties of the state for snowfall. You shouldn’t be surprised to see some spots upwards of 5-6”.
DES MOINES, IA

