Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 21:33:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .A winter storm with moderate to possibly heavy snowfall by Friday afternoon along with increasing wind into Friday evening is likely to produce hazardous travel over far Northern Iowa south into portions of Central and Northeast Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible in the watch area. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected south to US 30 and Interstate 80 where some travel impacts may still occur. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing northwest winds Friday afternoon and evening will result in low visibility, blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Coffee, northwestern Bacon, Jeff Davis and northwestern Appling Counties through NOON EST At 1119 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hazlehurst to near Pridgen to near Fitzgerald. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Broxton, Ambrose, Graham, Plant Hatch, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A frontal system moving into the northern Gulf will bring another round of moderate to heavy snow for the eastern Kenai Peninsula Thursday. Easterly winds are expected to increase through the day. The combination of snow and winds will likely produce areas of blowing snow from Whittier and Portage Valley to Turnagain Pass, reducing visibility to as low as one half mile at times. Temperatures in Seward and Whittier are expected to climb into the lower 30s, reducing the potential for blowing snow by late Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow amounts are expected across Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass with 6 to 10 inches possible for Seward and 12 to 16 inches possible for Whittier.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A front will move into the northern Gulf Thursday with snow developing across eastern Prince William Sound by Thursday afternoon. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop ahead of the front. Temperatures in the Cordova area are expected to be in the upper 20s as the snow and strong winds develop. The combination of blowing snow and potentially heavy snowfall could reduce visibility to as low as one half mile at times. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 30s by Thursday evening, reducing the potential for blowing snow.
Alaska State
weather.gov

weather.gov

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California the next few days. National Weather Service forecasts show periods of light to moderate rain in the valley starting Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8, 2021 Snow levels are expected...
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1208 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Eglin Air Force Base, or 10 miles northeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Walton and west central Washington Counties, including the following locations... Eucheeanna, Millers Ferry, Red Bay, Portland, Live Oak, Freeport, Knox Hill and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Prince William
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Valley Showers & Mountain Snow!

We are off to a foggy start today, so give yourself some extra time on the road! We will see the fog break up this morning, however, a cloudy sky will greet us. This is the first round of 2 systems in the foreseeable future. Nothing major is expected with this system. Primarily scattered showers in the valley over the course of the day. Most of the activity will be in the mountains tonight and in the form of snow. About 4-8 inches with up to 14 inches possible in elevations above 6,000 feet. A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 4pm tonight through 4pm Thursday for the eastern foothills, plateau and Sierra Mountains.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 02:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SignalsAZ

Winter Weather Forecast for This Week

Here is an updated timeline for when to expect impacts from snowfall and winter weather in general to end this work week. Always check az511.com, follow @ArizonaDOT, and/or call 511 for road conditions before any winter travel in the high country. Breezier and cool for Wednesday, Dec 8th before a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YubaNet

Mountain snow tonight, strong storm with snow, rain and wind next week

Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
iheart.com

Forecastes Say Two Storm Systems Headed For Northern California

Forecasters say two storm systems are on their way to Northern California, bringing the most severe weather seen in weeks to the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the higher elevations of the northern Sierra for Wednesday night into Thursday evening. Unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week with another system brewing as soon as Sunday night. Next week becomes very interesting as the storms keep coming. Beginning Sunday night, a series of wet and cold storms are forecast to move in bringing inches of snow and feet of fresh snow. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for rain and snow chances every day next week with some embedded stronger storms and sustained wet weather.
nbc16.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon Cascades: 'Travel could be very difficult'

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon Cascades above 2,000 feet. | FORECAST. "Around a foot of snow appears likely to fall during this time at the main passes in the Cascades including Government Camp, Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Bennett Pass," the National Weather Service in Portland said. "The most intense snow showers will likely occur on Thursday." | PASS CAMERAS.
kwbg.com

Winter Storm Expectations

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has released to most recent updates on the expectation for winter weather Friday. The exact tract is subject to change. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Winter Storm

A potent winter storm remains on track for our area as we wrap up the week. The latest model trends continue to bring waves of heavy snow & wind to our area, likely to cause major travel issues Friday into Saturday, prompting an ALERT DAY. Timing it out with the latest trends, we'll start to see a little snow move in from 6 to 9 AM Friday, with the snow really picking up in coverage & intensity after 12 PM. Waves of heavy snow look likely from 12-9 PM Friday, and again along with a wind compontent, travel conditions will get worse as we move from the late morning, through the afternoon, evening, & into Friday night. The strength and timing are starting to come together a little nicer as we near Friday, but the overall track & therefore snowfall potential remains somewhat in question. As of this post Wednesday morning, many of our communities, especially around the I-90 corridor in southern MN will have a really good chance at seeing at least 6" of snow, likely more for many! Get the snow blowers & plows ready! Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest on this winter storm!
NWS

