Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

A potent winter storm remains on track for our area as we wrap up the week. The latest model trends continue to bring waves of heavy snow & wind to our area, likely to cause major travel issues Friday into Saturday, prompting an ALERT DAY. Timing it out with the latest trends, we'll start to see a little snow move in from 6 to 9 AM Friday, with the snow really picking up in coverage & intensity after 12 PM. Waves of heavy snow look likely from 12-9 PM Friday, and again along with a wind compontent, travel conditions will get worse as we move from the late morning, through the afternoon, evening, & into Friday night. The strength and timing are starting to come together a little nicer as we near Friday, but the overall track & therefore snowfall potential remains somewhat in question. As of this post Wednesday morning, many of our communities, especially around the I-90 corridor in southern MN will have a really good chance at seeing at least 6" of snow, likely more for many! Get the snow blowers & plows ready! Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest on this winter storm!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO