Bitcoin and other digital currencies are risky investments. Many traders attempt to control their risk by simply buying or selling an asset when the price falls or rises. The disadvantage of this strategy is that money is frequently left on the table once you exit the market. If the price rises after you sell, for example, you’re losing the money you could have made if you’d kept your position open. Futures trading has the advantage of allowing you to hedge existing spot bets without the need for new coins, allowing you to be flexible and prepared for any market condition.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO