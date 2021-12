U.Today presents the top five crypto news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu is now available for spot trading on Bybit. After launching spot trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and EOS in July, Bybit, one of the leading crypto derivatives exchanges, decided to extend the list of its supported cryptocurrencies. According to Bybit’s official announcement, it has made Shiba Inu available for spot trading. Previously, Bybit added the SHIB1000/USDT derivatives pair, enabling users to trade SHIB with up to 25x leverage while using the Tether stablecoin as collateral.

