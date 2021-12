BTC bulls are looking at a $300 million loss after last week’s 11.5% correction set them up as the losers of Friday’s $1.1 billion options expiry. Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are still licking their wounds from the bloody Dec. 4 correction which saw the price collapse from $57,000 all the way to $42,000. This 26.5% downside move caused $850 million in long BTC futures contracts to be liquidated, but more importantly, it shifted the “Fear and Greed index” to its lowest level since July 21.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO