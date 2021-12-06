ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Crescent Point Energy raises its dividend and production forecast for 2022

By admin
worldrepublicnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrescent Point Energy Corp. increased its quarterly dividend by increasing its production forecast for next year. The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 4.5 cents per share on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 15, up from its dividend of...

worldrepublicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Stable Company Yields 5.2% And Is Near A Buy Point

IBD's Dividend Leaders screen focuses on stocks that provide a high dividend with strong fundamentals. Today, we have Iron Mountain (IRM), which boasts an impressive yield and a stable business model. Iron Mountain, based in Boston, is a global leader for storage and information management solutions. The company principally helps customers store both physical…
STOCKS
Insurance Journal

Allianz to Raise Dividends by 5% Each Year From 2021

German financial services company Allianz said on Friday it would increase dividends by 5% each year from 2021 as it raised mid-term guidance, citing progress of its business simplification strategy. The company said it would give shareholders half of its earnings, which it expects to grow 5-7% each year over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Enbridge Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Enbridge (ENB), North America’s largest energy infrastructure company, announced a dividend hike on Tuesday. The company also provided financial guidance for 2022, and an update on its strategic priorities. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks) Dividend Hike. Enbridge’s board of directors declared a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Capital Budget
freightwaves.com

Landstar paying $2 special dividend after record 2021

Truck broker Landstar System announced it will be paying shareholders a special dividend of $2 per share for the third consecutive year in a press release issued after the market closed Wednesday. The company’s board also increased the share repurchase authorization to 3 million shares, up from the 1.1 million previously outstanding.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Paccar to pay out extra dividend of $1.50 a share, effectively boosting implied yield to above 3%

Paccar Inc. PCAR, +1.48% said Tuesday that shareholders of record on Dec. 17 will be paid an extra cash dividend of $1.50 a share on Jan. 5, 2022. The truck maker's stock slipped less than 0.1% in afternoon trading. The company also said it will pay its regular quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share on March 1, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8. Excluding the extra dividend, the regular annual dividend rate implied a dividend yield of 1.55% at current stock prices. That compares with the yield for the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Franchise Group Hikes Dividend By 67%

Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 67% increase to its quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.625 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about January 15, 2022, to holders of record of the company's common stock on the close of business on December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Unveils $1B Variable Dividend

The new quarterly dividend will be set based on forward oil prices, cash flow and other factors. ConocoPhillips unveiled a $1 billion variable dividend as the second-largest driller in the Permian basin aims to boost investor returns in the new year. The new quarterly dividend will be set based on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Enbridge issues outlook, hikes dividend and buys back stock

Enbridge Inc. ENB, +2.19% on Tuesday issued its financial outlook for 2022, set plans to buy up to C$1.5 billion in stock and increased its dividend. The Canadian fossil fuel pipeline company said it expects 2022 Ebitda of C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion and distributed cash flow of C$5.20 to $5.50 a share. Analysts currently expect 2022 Ebitda of C$15.5 billion and distributed cash flow of C$5.68 a share for Enbridge, according to a FactSet survey. The company continues to expect 2021 distributed cash flow per share of C$4.70 to C$5, compared to the analyst view of C$5.08 a share. Looking ahead, Enbridge expects 5% to 7% average annual distributed cash flow per share growth increases through 2024. The company increased its annual divided by 3% to C$3.44 a share, or C86 cents a share per quarter. Enbridge plans to spend C$1.1 billion on new capital projects. It also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Capital Power to develop a carbon capture and sequestration hub in Alberta. Enbridge shares rose 1.1% in pre-market trades. The company's shares are up 18.4% in 2021, compared to an increase of 22.3% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

Kinder Morgan Inc. (kmi) shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyback program of up to $750 million, it said. Shares of Kinder Morgan ended the regular trading day up 1.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

This “Powell-Powered” 207% Dividend Grower Is Set To Surge In ’22

Jay Powell is finally making noises about kicking his money-printing habit, and we’re going to set ourselves up to profit with an overlooked dividend payer primed to surge in ’22. (This company isn’t sexy, which is why the herd has ignored it, but it makes a product every food or...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

AltaGas Announces 6% Dividend Raise

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. AltaGas (ALA) announced Friday a dividend hike and a change to its payment schedule. AltaGas is a Canadian natural gas transportation and distribution company, based in Calgary. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks) Dividend Raised 6%, Change to Quarterly Payments. The company’s Board...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Suncor Energy: Entering The Golden Age Of Dividend Growth

Suncor Energy seems to be entering the golden age of dividend growth after doubling them back towards their pre-COVID-19 levels. Following operating conditions recovering earlier in 2021, Suncor Energy (SU) laid out their strategy to send their dividends surging higher by 2025, as my previous article discussed. Fast forward only one quarter and they have already expedited this strategy by doubling their dividends, thereby pushing their yield to a moderate 5.64% and seeing them enter the golden age of dividend growth that sees more years of double-digit growth to follow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates, raises dividend by 25%

TORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Montreal closed out Canadian banks’ results season with better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, as strong growth across all major businesses drove adjusted earnings up 38% from a year earlier, and lifted its dividend 25%. Canada’s fourth-largest lender increased its dividend to C$1.33 from C$1.06 in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy