And thus ends an interesting playoff run. I just got home from Providence Park (known locally as Pee Pee, I think) and it was, at least, a fun day in Portland with the family. Portlanders cheered us and jeered us, but it was all good-natured and non-threatening. We were welcomed by Timbers fans and some dude sang a song at me about how SLC’s beer is weak. We sat deep in enemy territory. It was quite awkward, but never scary. So cheers to you, Portland Timbers, for welcoming us to your Pee Pee and hosting my family well and respectfully.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO