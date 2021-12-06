ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Rating Your Images

ephotozine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for looking at my portfolio. I hope you find some images you like. I read all your comments and look through the gallery, but because of time I may only vote rather than comment. Rating Your Images. Views : 75 Unique : 56. Using star ratings is a...

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ephotozine.com

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens Review

With this new Sigma standard zoom for APS-C format, we take a step upwards from the variable aperture kit lenses. Kit lenses are undeniably excellent value when included in a kit, albeit it with restricted maximum apertures and sometimes somewhat unremarkable performance. The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens offers instead a fast, bright and constant f/2.8 aperture and a promise of a higher level of technical performance. Let's couple the lens up with the 24MP Sony A5100 APS-C format body and take a close look at what it can do, and see whether it can justify moving up into a higher price bracket.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Your iPhone can now run Pokémon Go on native refresh rate

Pokémon Go will now feel more responsive on new and old iOS devices, thanks to its latest ‘version 1.191.0 update.’. As first discovered by The Verge, Pokémon Go can now run on your iPhone’s native refresh rate, which means, it’s not capped at 20 FPS anymore. While Niantic’s update release notes don’t specify the new ‘Native Refresh Rate’ feature, it does mention ‘Quality-of-life improvements.’
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

How to Crop a Picture in PowerPoint

To crop a picture, double click the picture to open the Picture Format tab and click Crop. Drag the frame handles at the edges of the picture until it's cropped in the way you want. Click outside the photo to confirm the crop. For other options, click the down arrow...
SOFTWARE
Science Focus

Cuddle up and choose your favourite from these 25 stunning wildlife images

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is inviting fans of wildlife photography from around the world to vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes include curious meerkats, an elusive tapir, the rescue of an Amazon river dolphin and a kangaroo and her joey framed by a fire’s destruction.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Digital
iu.edu

Image Details

The IUPUI Combustion & Propulsion Research Lab provides students unique opportunities to study combustion events through a variety of instruments and sensors. Here, Chase Sumner (foreground) with Zack Rowe (background), both graduate students, prepare an experiment studying how combustion travels in a combustion chamber of constant volume. The photo was taken Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (Photo by Liz Kaye/Indiana University)
EDUCATION
freecodecamp.org

How to Improve the Accuracy of Your Image Recognition Models

These 7 tricks and tips will take you from 50% to 90% accuracy for your image recognition models in literally minutes. So, you have gathered a dataset, built a neural network, and trained your model. But despite the hours (and sometimes days) of work you've invested to create the model,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
ephotozine.com

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L MACRO IS USM Lens Review

Further extending the range of Canon RF mirrorless system lenses, the new 100mm f/2.8 macro lens has a couple of tricks up its sleeve that also make it unique. It extends beyond the usual magnification of 1:1 (1.0x) to a remarkable 1.4:1 (1.4x) and also features a new SA control that adjusts the amount of spherical aberration. Unfortunately, it carries a very high price tag, so needs to be something special as there is plenty of competition and there are really no bad macro lenses. Coupling the lens with the Canon EOS R 30.3MP body, let's put the new lens through its paces and see what it can do.
ELECTRONICS
Lifehacker

How to (Finally) Speed Up Pokémon GO’s Refresh Rate on Your Phone

Pokémon GO is still going strong, and is a great example of a uniquely mobile gaming experience. While the game is more about hunting for Pokémon throughout the real world, and less about graphics, the game’s frame rate has always lagged behind what our smartphones are capable of. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, as Pokémon GO’s frame rate can now match your smartphone’s native refresh rate.
VIDEO GAMES
ephotozine.com

Review of ADAPS Year Book 2021-2022

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. This year I decided not to seek re-election as Chairman of ADAPS, passing on the baton to Gordon Armstrong at the AGM in May. This meant that, having edited the ADAPS Year Book for 13 years, Gordon could take up the opportunity to become editor from Volume 14 onwards. He has now duly completed his first year's labour of love (as indeed it is) and is now successfully completed and published. The format has been kept the same, as has my new design using white pages instead of the black. It's nice to see that continuity and that the publication can continue under the new editorship to show off the best of ADAPS members' work. Gordon kindly gives myself and Sue some very complimentary mentions in his Forward, so thank you Gordon for that! Sue also gets the front cover, and I have the back, which sounds about right......
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wpguynews.com

Test Your Site With Real Users

A few years ago, there was this French book publisher. They specialize in technical books and published an author who wrote a book about CSS3, HTML5 and jQuery. The final version, however, a glaring typo on the cover where “HTML5” was displayed as “HTLM5.” Read that twice. Yes. “HTLM5.” (Note that it was also missing the capitalized “Q” in jQuery in one version.)
COMPUTERS
ephotozine.com

ePHOTOzine Daily Competition Challenge Winners Week 3 November 2021

The latest winners of our popular daily photography competition which takes place in our forums have been chosen and congratulations go to BydoR9 (Day 17 - 'City Lights At Night') who wins a Samsung 32GB Micro SD card courtesy of Samsung. This class 10 UHS 1 Grade U1 card offers read speeds 95MB/s and write speeds of 20MB/s. There's a 10-year warranty included, and the card comes with Samsung's 4-proof technology: water, X-ray, Magnet and temperature. The included SD adapter allows you to use the card across multiple devices.
PHOTOGRAPHY
tweaklibrary.com

Getting Your Head Around Enhancing Image Quality on Mac

What is image quality? While the blog is aimed at telling you how to improve the quality of an image on Mac, it is also important that we get a fair idea of what image quality is since only then you will move in the right direction of enhancing the picture quality. The below explanation is given keeping in mind that a reader has just begun photography. Of course, we click images now and then, thanks to our high-end smartphones, but, this explanation is written keeping in mind that the reader is now wanting to take more impeccable photos (journeying towards being a photographer).
SOFTWARE
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Messages now translates iMessage reactions as emojis

If you have a friend in group chats using an iPhone while you and others are on Android’s Google Messages, chances are the iMessage user may have been sending reactions to messages. The problem is that Messages interprets it as text so you’ll get messages like “liked an image” or “emphasized we’re on our way”. And if they react to a lot of messages, it gets pretty crowded and cluttered in that group chat. Now, Google Messages is translating these reactions into emojis.
CELL PHONES
ephotozine.com

Get 92% Off InPixio Photo Studio Ultimate Plus FREE Gifts!

Due to high demand, InPixio is extending their Black Friday promotion for another week until 12 December 2021 at midnight which means you have another week to save 92% when purchasing InPixio Photo Studio Ultimate software. As well as getting 92% off inPixio Photo Studio 11 Ultimate, a suite of...
TECHNOLOGY
ephotozine.com

'Nature & Wildlife' Photography Competition Winners Announced

Last month, we teamed up with parrotprint.com to bring you a 'Nature & Wildlife' photography competition where there were 3 top prizes up for grabs. This competition is now closed and with over 200 entries, you didn't make it easy to pick just three winners! The team at parrotprint.com picked the 3 winners from a shortlist ePHOTOzine collated.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy