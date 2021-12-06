Rating Your Images

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. This year I decided not to seek re-election as Chairman of ADAPS, passing on the baton to Gordon Armstrong at the AGM in May. This meant that, having edited the ADAPS Year Book for 13 years, Gordon could take up the opportunity to become editor from Volume 14 onwards. He has now duly completed his first year's labour of love (as indeed it is) and is now successfully completed and published. The format has been kept the same, as has my new design using white pages instead of the black. It's nice to see that continuity and that the publication can continue under the new editorship to show off the best of ADAPS members' work. Gordon kindly gives myself and Sue some very complimentary mentions in his Forward, so thank you Gordon for that! Sue also gets the front cover, and I have the back, which sounds about right......

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO