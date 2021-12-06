ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Burke County student accused of threatening Richmond County school

By Ashlyn Williams
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is continuing to investigate school threats in the county after working in conjunction with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office regarding a threat towards Cross Creek High School.

Richmond County School Safety requested assistance from BCSO after a threat was made towards Cross Creek High School on an app called Yik Yak. The threat stated, “I’m shootin’ up Cross Creek High School Monday. Be ready.”

Burke County schools targets of threats

RCSS investigators were able to track the social media post to a 16-year-old student at Burke County High School. BCSO took the student in for questioning. Once the parents were present, the student was questioned and admitted to sending the threat.

The student will be released to RCSS and the RCSO and will later be detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Burke County Sheriff finds no evidence leading to threats made at high school

The Burke County school threat cases remain open and unsolved at this time. BCSO is continuing to work with local, state and federal partners to identify the person(s) responsible for the Yik Yak and email threats. Several businesses and community members in Burke County have added to the reward offered by the sheriff’s office. The reward now stands at $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, please contact Sheriff Alfonzo Williams at 706-554-2133.

