It’s Time for the 12 Days of Boca Giveaways!

Cost: $59-$94 Contact: 561/575-2223, palmbeachdramaworks.org. Palm Beach Dramaworks has been shepherding this latest world premiere from South Florida’s own Michael McKeever since January 2020, when it was a highlight of the company’s New Year/New Plays Festival. Rewrites and virtual readings have followed, and December marks its fully staged debut. The drama centers on the courageous Dutch family that sheltered Anne Frank and seven others for more than two years during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, and the challenges they faced while hiding, feeding and communicating with their clandestine houseguests. McKeever has a natural comic wit, but expect “The People Downstairs” to slide chillingly into his darker canon of works. The production runs through Dec. 19.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO