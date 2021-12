For 13 years the Mainland Mustangs field hockey team has been led by one of their former players, Jill Hatz, a 2002 graduate of the Linwood school. Sports have always been a part of Hatz's life and a big part of her family. She started playing and fell in love with playing field hockey in the seventh grade and from that time on, she always knew she wanted to teach and work with kids.

LINWOOD, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO