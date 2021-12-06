ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Loose camel captured in Bonner Springs fled nativity scene

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A camel roaming loose for hours before being captured by officers escaped from a live nativity scene, according to the Bonner Springs Police Department.

Officers said the camel’s halter broke while the animal was on display at the Agriculture Hall of Fame’s nativity scene Saturday evening. The camel ran away before anyone noticed the issue.

An animal control officer for the police department said people in the area searched for the missing camel until 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but lost sight of the animal.

Dispatchers notified Bonner Springs police that the camel was running on K-7 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers cornered the animal in a backyard as the animal control officer lassoed the camel and tied her to a tree.

The owners arrived with a trailer, loaded up the camel, and drove home.

