Does your smartphone really need a screen protector?

If I told you to measure the distance from your thumb to your little finger, you’d probably use a plastic or steel ruler. If I upped the scales by telling you to measure the length of a room, you’d probably ditch the scale for a tape measure. What if I pushed the distance even further? Like the measurement of a football field? Your tape measure wouldn’t really help much. Or how about if I asked you to measure a curved surface? Sure, you could use a flexible measuring tape (the kinds used by tailors), but you’d probably struggle with accuracy. Here’s a thought – we’re limited by the tools we have at our disposal. Provide better tools and techniques, and those limitations vanish. What if I told you there was a way to measure short AND long distances with ease, as well as to measure the distance of curved surfaces? What if I told you we’ve been doing it for centuries, but without realizing it? Still confused?

