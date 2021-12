Adele’s blockbuster album 30 (Columbia) is on the way to a third consecutive U.K. chart title. But it won’t have an easy ride. Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the OCC, 30 is on course for the crown, though it’s facing a challenge from JLS’s 2.0 (BMG), the X Factor alum’s first album of original material since Evolution, which hit No. 3 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2012.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO