It will be a battle of top ranked wrestling teams tonight in the Seedorff Gymnasium when class 2A top ranked West Delaware hosts the number one ranked in class 3A Go-Hawks from Waverly-Shell Rock. The Hawks enter as winners of three straight state dual meet titles including a perfect 19-0 record last season, which was capped off by a 49-21 victory over Crestwood in last year’s state final. The Hawks also won their second traditional team title in three years at last year’s tournament, defeating 2nd place Osage by 56 points. West Delaware has eight ranked wrestlers in the preseason rankings according to IA Wrestle.

DELAWARE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO