Computers

Remoting 101: How to Remote Your Mac

Infoworld
 5 days ago

Now that a high-performance remoting solution for Mac is here, your creative and executive teams can access their Mac from anywhere. Just think about all the ways this could help optimize and...

www.infoworld.com

windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
MacRumors Forums

How to Transfer Data From Your Old Mac to a New Mac

When you want to move data from an old Mac to a new one, the most reliable method is to use Apple's Migration Assistant. Found in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder, Migration Assistant copies all of your files from your old Mac to your new Mac, so you don't have to transfer them manually.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Export Slideshows From Photos on Your Mac

Slideshows are a great way to enjoy memories that have been captured and immortalized in photos. With the Mac’s Photos app, not only can you watch an automatically generated slideshow, or your own slideshow projects, but you can also conveniently export and share your slideshow projects with your friends and loved ones. Here’s how to do it.
SOFTWARE
#Software#Teradici Now#Macos#The A V Sync
Infoworld

How CentOS changes the cloud Linux game

Amidst all the news from AWS re:Invent last week—mainframe modernization, database updates, ARM-based Graviton3, etc.—one thing might have slipped your notice yet deserves the spotlight: Amazon Linux 2022. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky didn’t mention it in his keynote, though it did earn a tweet from AWS Compute Services VP Deepak Singh (though so did this chess match and this tree). But that’s probably appropriate since Amazon Linux 2022 is the kind of big deal that is meant to fade into the background while offering stability, security, and performance.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

A cure for complexity in software development

I recently read Scott Carey’s great InfoWorld article that focuses on application complexity as an agent for reducing developer productivity and livelihood. The article has some great ideas, including focusing on reining in complexity by using standardized third-party services and other techniques. This is a strategy that I agree has value to many organizations.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Integrate security into CI/CD with the Trivy scanner

Attacks on cloud-native infrastructures are on the rise. Research over a six-month period in 2021 shows a 26% increase in attacks on container environments over the previous six months. Malicious actors are targeting the auto-build process, packing the payloads, using rootkits, and compromising misconfigured APIs—often within less than an hour from setup.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Infoworld

Review: Document parsing in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

Records have been written for thousands of years, in many scripts and on many media. Clay tablets, stone tablets, wax tablets, papyrus, parchment, and paper all preceded digital media. In our hurry to move from paper to digital media, the most common shortcut has been to scan paper into PDF documents, which have the virtue of being digital and portable, but the drawback of being essentially unstructured.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

The 10 Essential Capabilities of a Best-of-Breed SOAR

Ask a group of security analysts about the challenges of working in cybersecurity, and you’ll likely hear some common themes, like a high volume of security alerts, too many security point-products to manage, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent. Considering these challenges, it’s no surprise that security teams feel perpetually overwhelmed.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Omni Remotes Launches “perpetual” Remote Control

The new solar-powered Model P will last years of standard daily use without replacing or recharging its battery. Omni Remotes, a global leader in home control solutions, announced a new remote that requires no battery replacement or recharging over its entire product lifetime. The solar-powered Model P has the potential to significantly reduce the use and disposal of alkaline batteries.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

How to select a startup disk on your Mac

Whether you are looking to use Boot Camp with your best Mac or just need to do some serious troubleshooting, knowing how to select a startup disk on your Mac is a big help. Here's how to select a startup disk in macOS Monterey. What is a startup disk?. A...
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

How Do I Empower a Remote Workforce Without Compromising Security?

Question: How can I empower a remote workforce without compromising security or productivity? How do I begin to transition to a zero-trust architecture?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: The transition to a zero-trust architecture is a multiyear journey. We recommend that organizations scope through the phases of a journey and then integrate that scope into the organization’s zero-trust architecture. Starting with a strong maturity model, first establish user trust by verifying users with strong authentication using a passwordless or biometric indicator unique to them. Second, determine device and activity visibility, verifying user devices any time a user tries to login to an application. Third, device trust should be the focus, with limited access to apps or only segments of the network with zero-trust proxies or network segmentation. Fourth, adopting a fully adaptive set of policies for workforce and workloads together is the end state.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Miško Hevery explains blazing fast Qwik JS

Miško Hevery is the CTO of Builder, the online visual site designer. He is also the creator of Qwik, a next-generation JavaScript framework. Before his Builder and Qwik days, Hevery created Angular, one of the flagship JavaScript frameworks, and Karma, the popular JavaScript test runner. Clearly Hevery has a...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

5 Automation Use Cases for Splunk SOAR

The security operations center (SOC) is constantly overwhelmed. Analysts are drowning in security alerts, with far too many threats to investigate and resolve. Security operations work is rife with these types of monotonous, routine and repetitive tasks — especially at the tier-1 analyst level. To make matters worse, there’s a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, making it that much harder to respond to the thousands of alerts that come in daily.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

GitHub previews enhanced code search

GitHub has unveiled a technology preview of improved code searching capabilities on its popular code-sharing site, along with “precise” code navigation for Python. Among the enhancements is a new code search engine built in Rust, oriented toward searching code and speed. In the technology preview, the search index covers more than five million of the most popular public repositories. Searches also can be made on private repositories if a user has access.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Securing Cloud-Native Apps and CI/CD Pipelines at Scale

Forward-looking organizations are shifting security left in the software development lifecycle to engage development teams earlier, and improve coordination and collaboration. And they are using secrets management solutions to increase automation, reduce vulnerabilities, and accelerate application delivery. This whitepaper examines DevOps security challenges and outlines how new DevSecOps practices and...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

5 Tenets for Your 2022 Database Management Plan

Get tips on choosing the right DBMS and the benefits of adopting PostgreSQL and EDB Postgres. 2022 database planning is top of mind for everyone. This webinar will review key tenets to consider when planning your optimal database(s) for application development. We will discuss cloud independence, scaling and high availability (HA), and assessing employee skills to support IT initiatives.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

What’s Transforming IT This Year? Full-Stack Observability

Technology’s acceleration has IT teams struggling to keep up with its complexity before customers are affected. The solution? Full-stack observability, or real-time monitoring of every part of a company’s technological stack, from customer-facing applications to core internal infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Why your IT teams need full-stack observability

Customers expect an exceptional digital experience, and they’re quick to seek out better service. To maintain customer loyalty, modernize your apps, and more, your IT teams need full-stack observability that bridges the gap between legacy software and modern applications.
COMPUTERS

