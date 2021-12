Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO