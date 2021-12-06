ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

7 Pitt players named to Associated Press All-ACC teams

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf1yo_0dFaTLAh00
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison arrives for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Seven Pitt players, including Offensive Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, were named Monday to The Associated Press’ 2021 All-ACC teams.

The teams were chosen by a panel of 14 journalists — one from each conference city — who regularly cover the ACC.

Pickett and Jordan Addison were unanimous selections to the All-ACC first team at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey also was named to the first team.

Offensive left tackle Carter Warren, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and strong safety Brandon Hill were picked for the second teams.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was named Coach of the Year, and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. The Newcomer of the Year went to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Pitt, the ACC champion, and Clemson led all conference schools with a total of seven selections each.

Here are the complete first and second teams:

First team

Offense

QB — Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse

RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke

WR — Jordan Addison, Pitt

WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina

TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia

OT — Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest

OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College

OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville

C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech

K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

Defense

DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse

DT — Calijah Kancey, Pitt

DT — Cory Durden, N.C. State

LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse

LB — James Skalski, Clemson

LB — Drake Thomas, N.C. State

CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson

CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State

S — Tanner Ingle, N.C. State

P — Trenton Gill, N.C. State

Second team

Offense

QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie)

QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie)

RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina

RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College

WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville

OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OT — Carter Warren, Pitt

OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College

OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami

C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia

All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, N.C. State

K — B.T. Potter, Clemson

Defense

DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson

DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson

DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest

LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia

LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College

CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest

S — Brandon Hill, Pitt

P — Lou Hedley, Miami

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe County Advocate

Twenty-three players named to 2021 All-County Football Team

Twenty-three players have been named to The Advocate & Democrat’s 2021 All-County Football Team. Ethan Teague was a leader on the field for Tellico Plains. The senior hauled in nine touchdowns and 565 yards through nine games. He also tacked on one passing touchdown for 44 yards and 230 yards...
SWEETWATER, TN
Miami Herald

Proud Georgia defense humbled in SEC title game loss to Tide

Georgia lost more than the SEC championship game to Alabama. Just in time for the College Football Playoffs, No. 1 Georgia’s proud defense also lost its bid to be regarded as one of the best in recent history. The Bulldogs, who led the nation in fewest yards and points...
GEORGIA STATE
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Coach Ditches Team For Nebraska.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has lost a piece of his coaching staff. Bears' assistant offensive line coach, Donovan Railoa, has decided to move on from the Bears. He'll be joining Nebraska as the new offensive line coach. “Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history...
NEBRASKA STATE
cfisd.net

CFISD football players named to 2021 All-District 17-6A Team

Jersey Village High School junior running back Rashon Estes, left, was voted the District 17-6A Offensive MVP. District champion Jersey Village High School earned three district superlatives. Junior running back Rashon Estes was voted Offensive MVP, while junior defensive back Darius Johnson was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Jersey...
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
247Sports

Eight Boston College players named 2021 All-ACC selections

Eight Boston College players have been named 2021 All-ACC selections by a voting panel of 50 media members. Offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom were named first-team selections, while running back Pat Garwo III, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and cornerback Josh DeBerry received second-team honors. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, offensive lineman Ben Petrula and cornerback Brandon Sebastian received third-team recognition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
leadertimes.com

Pickett, Addison help No. 17 Pitt lead ACC’s all-league team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver Jordan Addison were among 12 players from No. 17 Pittsburgh to headline the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-league team. Pickett and Addison were first-team picks for the offense in Tuesday’s release, while tackle Calijah Kancey was a first-team pick on defense. The Panthers will play in Saturday’s league championship game against No. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Well Represented with Conference Leading 12 All-ACC Selections

Just as everyone expected, Pitt and Clemson lead the conference in All-ACC selection. Pitt’s 12 selections across all three teams edged out Clemson’s 10, and when honorable mentions are included, 21 Panthers have been honored. Redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison headline the All-ACC first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Gate City

Area players named to Prairieland All Conference Football Team

Offensively Illini West and West Hancock each had a first team selection. Kendall Muegge of West Hancock was a first team wide receiver selection and Ethan James of Illini West was a first team running back selection. Illini West’s Tanner Freeman was a second team selection at offensive guard. Nick Manzo was an honorable mention quarterback and Jacob Carpenter an honorable mention wide receiver.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#Clemson#American Football#The Associated Press#Acc#Pitt Rb#Syracuse Rb#Boston College Og#Wake Forest Defense De#Florida State De#Syracuse Dt#Pitt Dt#Florida State S
gopack.com

Eight Earn All-ACC Honors, Six Named First-Team

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eight members of the NC State football squad have been named All-ACC performers for 2021, including six who earned first-team honors. Those six first-team nods ties as the highest tally for the Wolfpack since 1992, as Dave Doeren's 2018 team also had six first-teamers. A testament to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Football news: 6 Tar Heels named to All-ACC teams

The UNC Football program ended their season on a disappointing note, blowing a nine-point lead with just over two minutes left at N.C. State on Friday. The loss dropped Mack Brown’s team to 6-6 on the year after they opened it up as the No. 10 ranked team in the nation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

BC OL’s Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson named All-ACC first team

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom and guard Zion Johnson were named All-ACC first team selections the league announced on Tuesday. Lindstrom and Johnson are projected to go near the top of the 2022 NFL Draft at their positions. BC had 12 players receive recognition including the entire offensive line. Guard...
BOSTON, MA
Times and Democrat

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 10 Tigers named to All-ACC Team

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including 10 selections from Clemson, second most in the conference. Clemson has now produced double-digit All-ACC selections in each of the last seven seasons. Clemson collected four first-team selections, all from the defense, as defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wflx.com

2 Seminoles named to first-team All-ACC

A pair of Florida State defenders have been named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference players. Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and safety Jammie Robinson were two of four total Seminoles on the All-ACC teams announced Tuesday. Johnson, who led all balloting with 189 total points, is the ACC sacks leader...
FLORIDA STATE
theosceola.com

Johnson named ACC’s defensive player of year

Jermaine Johnson received 53 of 64 votes for ACC defensive player of the year. (photo by Kris Zuments) Jermaine Johnson’s phone was inundated with calls from coaches after he opted to leave Georgia and enter the transfer portal. His first reaction to Florida State, and coach Mike Norvell’s persistent phone calls, was that it didn’t feel like where he wanted to be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
910
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy