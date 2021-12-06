7 Pitt players named to Associated Press All-ACC teams
Seven Pitt players, including Offensive Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, were named Monday to The Associated Press’ 2021 All-ACC teams.
The teams were chosen by a panel of 14 journalists — one from each conference city — who regularly cover the ACC.
Pickett and Jordan Addison were unanimous selections to the All-ACC first team at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey also was named to the first team.
Offensive left tackle Carter Warren, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and strong safety Brandon Hill were picked for the second teams.
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was named Coach of the Year, and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. The Newcomer of the Year went to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
Pitt, the ACC champion, and Clemson led all conference schools with a total of seven selections each.
Here are the complete first and second teams:
First team
Offense
QB — Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse
RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke
WR — Jordan Addison, Pitt
WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina
TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia
OT — Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest
OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College
OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville
C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech
K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest
Defense
DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse
DT — Calijah Kancey, Pitt
DT — Cory Durden, N.C. State
LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse
LB — James Skalski, Clemson
LB — Drake Thomas, N.C. State
CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson
CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State
S — Tanner Ingle, N.C. State
P — Trenton Gill, N.C. State
Second team
Offense
QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie)
QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie)
RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina
RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College
WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville
OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson
OT — Carter Warren, Pitt
OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College
OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami
C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia
All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, N.C. State
K — B.T. Potter, Clemson
Defense
DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson
DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt
DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson
DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest
LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia
LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pitt
CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College
CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest
S — Brandon Hill, Pitt
P — Lou Hedley, Miami
