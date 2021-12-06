7 Pitt players named to Associated Press All-ACC teams

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison arrives for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Seven Pitt players, including Offensive Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, were named Monday to The Associated Press’ 2021 All-ACC teams.

The teams were chosen by a panel of 14 journalists — one from each conference city — who regularly cover the ACC.

Pickett and Jordan Addison were unanimous selections to the All-ACC first team at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey also was named to the first team.

Offensive left tackle Carter Warren, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and strong safety Brandon Hill were picked for the second teams.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was named Coach of the Year, and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. The Newcomer of the Year went to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Pitt, the ACC champion, and Clemson led all conference schools with a total of seven selections each.

Here are the complete first and second teams:

First team

Offense

QB — Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse

RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke

WR — Jordan Addison, Pitt

WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina

TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia

OT — Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest

OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College

OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville

C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech

K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

Defense

DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse

DT — Calijah Kancey, Pitt

DT — Cory Durden, N.C. State

LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse

LB — James Skalski, Clemson

LB — Drake Thomas, N.C. State

CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson

CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State

S — Tanner Ingle, N.C. State

P — Trenton Gill, N.C. State

Second team

Offense

QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie)

QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie)

RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina

RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College

WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville

OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OT — Carter Warren, Pitt

OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College

OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami

C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia

All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, N.C. State

K — B.T. Potter, Clemson

Defense

DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson

DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson

DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest

LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia

LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College

CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest

S — Brandon Hill, Pitt

P — Lou Hedley, Miami