Washington, DC

Pelosi Statement on President Biden Announcing No U.S. Diplomatic Presence at Winter Olympics in Beijing

speaker.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that there will be no U.S. diplomatic presence at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which the Speaker called for in May:. “As House Speaker, I applaud President Biden’s strong leadership in announcing that there will be...

www.speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on UN Human Rights Day

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking the 73rd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 10, 1948:. “Seventy-three years ago today, the international community came together to declare its firm, united and enduring commitment...
U.S. POLITICS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Senator Graham’s Score of Imaginary Bill

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement on Senator Graham’s CBO score of an imaginary bill:. “While Republicans play increasingly desperate and bad-faith political games with a phony score of an imaginary bill, House Democrats have proved our commitment to fiscal responsibility by passing a fully paid for Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on November Inflation Report

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on House Democrats’ work to bring down everyday costs burdening American families:. “November’s inflation numbers only add urgency to passing the Build Back Better Act to lower the costs that weigh heaviest on working families’ budgets, from the price of child care, to health care to prescription drugs and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Legislative Package to Hold Beijing Accountable for Human Rights Abuses

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement as the House prepares tomorrow to take up and pass three additional pieces of legislation to address human rights abuses committed by the People’s Republic of China. The legislation includes H.R. 1155, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act; H. Res. 837, expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the International Olympic Committee failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments; and H. Res. 317, condemning the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity being committed against Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups by the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on 80 Years Since Attack on Pearl Harbor

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement marking 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor:. “Eighty years ago today, a brutal assault on American soil killed over 2,400 beautiful patriots and forever changed our nation and the world. The infamous attack at Pearl Harbor thrust our country into the center of a devastating world war, which would go on to claim hundreds of thousands of American lives. Each December 7th, Americans come together in grief for those we lost and in gratitude for the courageous heroes of that day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy against the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with...
MIDDLE EAST
speaker.gov

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Press Event to Unveil Findings of Oversight Committee Investigation into Pharmaceutical Industry

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Chairwoman Maloney, Members of Congress and advocates to unveil findings of the Oversight Committee’s three-year investigation into pharmaceutical pricing and business practices and highlight the need to pass the Build Back Better Act to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS

