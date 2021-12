On Friday, Switzerland unveiled the uniforms they'll be wearing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The white "home" jersey features a red stripe going through the middle of the chest and the sleeves. The red "away jersey has a slightly darker shade of red going through the middle of the chest and sleeves. The logo is their familiar white cross, from their flag, with a red background and will feature on both uniforms.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO