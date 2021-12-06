ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU Has a New Head Coach: Who Is He? What Are Fans Saying?

By Dave Jensen
 5 days ago
Less than one week after its football program parted ways with Steve Adazzio, CSU has released a statement naming Jay Norvell the Rams' 24th Head Coach. Steve Addazio went 4-12 as Head Coach of the CSU Rams; as he looks for his next opportunity, Colorado State has wasted no time in...

Norvell to make $1.6M in 1st year as new CSU coach

New Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell is slated to make $1.6 million in his new job in the first year. CSU wooed Norvell away from the Nevada Wolf Pack, where he was making $625,000. Apparently, Nevada offered him $1 million to stay, but it was a far cry from what he could make at CSU. Norvell is the first Mountain West head coach to leave for the same position in the same conference. But at a news conference Tuesday, where he made his debut, he said he doesn’t see it as a parallel move, but rather a major upgrade.
Jay Norvell Says He Has ‘Great Respect’ For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head Coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Jay Norvell was named head coach for CSU football Monday after five years at Nevada, replacing Steve Addazio on the sidelines. Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in Rams football history. (credit: CBS) It’s pretty rare that you would see a coach make a move within the same conference. CBS4 asked Norvell why he decided to make the move within the Mountain West Conference to take over the Rams program. “I just had great respect for the history of Colorado State University, the great support of football and the facilities, and the great support they give for their football program, I think, is just second to none,” Norvell told CBS4. “I’m so excited to be a part of that.” Norvell expressed his immediate enthusiasm to set the tone with his new team and work toward the ultimate goal of winning a conference championship. “The highlight of my day was speaking to the team,” Norvell said. “I think this is a team that lost a lot of close games, and really winning is about learning to deal with adversity and really focusing on the details.  And we’re going to work on that immediately.”
CSU’s New Head Coach’s Wife is a Bold Survivor

Kim Norvell is much more than a football coach's wife. The life that she's lead, puts a lot into perspective. They say 'behind every great man, is a strong woman.' That would mean that CSU's new Head Football Coach, Jay Norvell, is a VERY great man; because his wife Kim Norvell's story is about strength and perseverance, beyond words.
New head coach Jay Norvell expects immediate success atop CSU’s helm

FORT COLLINS –– Jay Norvell traveled to Fort Collins 10 days ago to personally produce a notable low point for the Colorado State football program. While manning Nevada’s helm, Norvell’s Wolf Pack stomped CSU 52-10 in the 2021 regular-season finale as the Rams hopelessly fell to their sixth consecutive defeat amid the team’s fourth-straight losing season.
