How long will the fog last in the North State?

Holiday shoppers and merry-makers may want to look at weather conditions before they hit the road.

This week, fog thick enough to cause visibility issues will move in and out of the northern Sacramento Valley around Redding — the worst of it on Monday — before freezing temperatures and rain arrive Thursday, lasting through the weekend.

Here are questions answered about this week's weather.

How will the weather impact my plans?

Off and on this week, motorists should expect slick roads and low visibility in the valley, travel delays and snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

People should bring in their pets and protect their cold-sensitive plants, NWS meteorologist Katrina Hand said.

What is the weather outlook for the week?

Tuesday: Motorists might want to schedule shopping excursions and other travel on this day . The fog that blanketed Redding on Monday should lift, and temperatures could reach a pleasant 69 degrees during the day.

Wednesday: Fog returns with rain arriving that afternoon or early Thursday morning, causing visibility problems and slick roads, Hand said.

Thursday: Expect the most rain in the valley — less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures drop into the high 30s at night and rise to the low 50s during the day.

Friday: It will be cold and breezy, but skies will clear, Hand said. "Frost will be a concern for (motorists), gardeners and pet owners."

Saturday and Sunday: Daily highs through the weekend will be in the mid-40s to 50s. Expect patchy fog to return, and some drizzling rain.

How does the cool weather compare to average temperatures for this time of year?

Winter weather arrives in Redding this week after exceptionally warm weather in late November.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than usual for Dec. 6-12, Hand said. Normally daytime temperatures in Redding warm to 56-57 degrees, dropping into the high 30s at night.

Could Redding get snow?

On Saturday and Sunday nights, temperatures in Redding and other places along the Sacramento Valley floor will drop below freezing — possibly into the upper 20s, Hand said, but "it's not likely Redding will get snow."

Read more: Sidewalk spectators jam route for Redding Lighted Christmas Parade

Snow will likely fall in the mountains. Snow levels could drop as low as 3,500 feet. Temperatures drop into in the single digits to teens throughout the weekend.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: How long will the fog last in the North State?