Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN. More from Variety. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have...

