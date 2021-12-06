ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ENGIE and Masdar Form US$5 Billion Alliance Focused on Green Hydrogen Economy

 2 days ago

Engie SA (ENGIE) and Masdar, a renewable energy company, signed a strategic alliance agreement to explore the co-development of a UAE-based green hydrogen hub. The two companies are looking to develop projects with a capacity of at least...

KTEN.com

Ardmore to host first 'green' hydrogen facility

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma's first "green" hydrogen plant is coming to Ardmore. The Ardmore Development Authority announced Tuesday they struck a deal with Australian energy company Woodside Energy to build the facility. The company said Ardmore was the right spot because of its proximity to major highways. The...
ARDMORE, OK
newcivilengineer.com

Funding boost for cost-cutting tidal energy innovation

The funding has been provided through the government’s Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, which is focussed on funding green energy technologies. Nova Innovation’s Cost Reduction Acceleration in Tidal Energy (Create) project aims to slash the operation and maintenance costs of tidal energy in remote areas, accelerating the sector towards commercial reality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Inpex agrees to buy stakes in two Dutch offshore wind farms

Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has agreed to acquire stakes in the Luchterduinen and Borssele III/IV offshore wind farms located offshore from the Netherlands. The company will sign a stock transfer agreement with Diamond Generating Europe, a second-generation subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation. Under the terms of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Hydrogen Economy#Renewable Energy#Masdar Form#Engie Sa#Uae#Gcc#Engie Ceo
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rushed energy transition could spark social unrest - Aramco CEO

A rushed transition into renewable energy would cause spiraling inflation and social unrest, the chief executive of Aramco warned at the World Petroleum Congress in Texas this week. "I understand that publicly admitting that oil and gas will play an essential and significant role during the transition and beyond will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

With eye on China, US backs solar panels India deal

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): A US development agency has announced USD 500 million of debt financing for the largest American solar manufacturing company to support the company's previously announced solar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India. US International Development Finance Corporation, better known as DFC, is lending USD 500...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: ‘China, Chile, Spain and Australia will lead the hydrogen economy’

Four countries on four continents are expected to lead green hydrogen production in the next five years, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report. “If planned projects are commissioned by 2026, China, Chile, Spain and Australia could together bring 85% of the additional 18 GW of renewable capacity dedicated to green hydrogen production,” the IEA wrote. That suggests same-continent supply deals will initially drive hydrogen trading, especially in Asia and Europe. Plans for more than 260 GW of electrolyzer capacity had been announced by the end of October. “We estimate that this could bring an additional 475 GW of wind and solar PV capacity, one-third of total installed variable renewables today,” wrote the IEA, adding Europe leads in terms of planned electrolyzer capacity, accounting for around 40% of the total. Lack of demand and competition from fossil-fuel-powered ‘grey' hydrogen could be problematic, however, the report stated. “The mismatch between currently planned projects and the demand for green hydrogen output remains a key uncertainty for future electrolyzer expansion,” wrote the report's authors. “Government policies are currently more focused on decarbonizing hydrogen production than developing demand for new applications.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
United Arab Emirates
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside expands hydrogen portfolio to the US

It has secured a lease and option to purchase 94 acres of land in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to underpin the future development of its proposed H2OK project. Australian energy producer Woodside has announced plans to expand its portfolio of hydrogen production opportunities to the US, securing land in Oklahoma for future development of a modular hydrogen facility, it said on December 7.
ARDMORE, OK
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Hyzon Partners With Australia's Woodside For Commercial Hydrogen Production

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) collaborated with Australia's Woodside Energy for developing a supply of zero-carbon intensity hydrogen and building demand from medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle customers in the U.S and Australia. The financial terms remain undisclosed. Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate opportunities to develop green hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Next Web

UK bets on hydrogen for net-zero aviation, but will its plan work?

As part of UK’s FlyZero initiative, the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) unveiled on Monday a concept aircraft with ambitions as high as the skies it’s gonna fly to. It’s a midsize commercial plane, able to carry 279 passengers, and designed for transatlantic flights with one refueling stop or no stop at all. Okay, nothing remarkable here.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CleanTechnica

Insurmountable Green Hydrogen Barriers In Australia Or Just Minor Obstacles?

Australia is known to be a dry continent overall (except when the floods come, as is the case at the moment in Queensland). So, a study decrying the huge amount of clean water that is needed to produce green hydrogen is going to get a few readers. I see it as another part of the fight to keep fossil fuel fracked gas in the energy mix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Inflation threatens record pace of renewable power rollout

Around the world, countries installed renewable power at a record pace in 2021, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. The trend is likely to continue for the next five years, with 95 percent of all new electrical generating capacity being renewable. “This is equivalent to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Masdar and Engie to develop hydrogen hub in United Arab Emirates

Emirati renewable energy company Masdar has formed a strategic alliance agreement with French multinational utility company Engie to develop a green hydrogen hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The hub will consist of projects with at least 2GW of capacity, which will be developed by 2030 with a total...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Infinity to explore green hydrogen use in lithium production

Australia-based minerals company Infinity Lithium has unveiled plans to explore the use of green hydrogen in lithium production. The company and its wholly owned subsidiary Infinity GreenTech have collaborated with thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG Business Unit Mining (tk BU Mining), a unit of German firm thyssenkrupp, for the initiative. A...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

