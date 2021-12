The Telluride Fire Festival may not be officially linked to Burning Man, but it certainly strives to capture the spirit of that infamous, free-spirited ten-day event. Erin Ries and her partner in Rocky Mountain Arts, Chris Myers, were inspired to create the Telluride festival after going to Burning Man, which they've attended together every year since 2010. "We had one of the boardmembers of Burning Man encourage us," Ries recalls. "Burning Man attracts 70,000 people, but a very small number actually sees all the art that's there. ... We wanted to bring the Burning Man ethos, which we really value, and also the sculptures and the fire art to our community."

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO