Tumultuous season ends with Oregon seeking new head coach

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West...
In responding to the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the Texas abortion ban to stay in place, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said he plans to propose a gun control law that would be modeled on the Texas law. Newsom said the Supreme Court’s decision has set a precedent...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
(CNN) — Rescuers are rushing to search for survivors trapped in the rubble after severe weather and tornadoes ripped through several states, tearing apart homes and businesses, downing power lines, and killing dozens of people. More than 80 people are feared dead following reports of tornadoes late Friday and...
President Biden talked about the coronavirus vaccine and his polling numbers in his first appearance on a late night show since he became president. Appearing via video on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” Biden talked about the coronavirus booster shot, encouraging everyone to get the additional dose. “The...
At least two people died and many are feared trapped after a "very severe weather event" destroyed part of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday evening, the town's police chief said. “A good portion of the southern point of the building was destroyed," Chief Mike Fillback told...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
A Canadian citizen accused of being the English-speaking narrator on multiple recruitment videos for the Islamic State (ISIS) pleaded guilty to aiding the terrorist organization on Friday. Saudi-born Canadian citizen Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death,...
New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The...
