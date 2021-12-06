ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach

Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko's hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn’t return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#National Football League#American Football
Frankfort Times

Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Cleveland because of a hand injury. Mekari left last weekend's loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Responds To Julian Edelman’s Impression

Julian Edeman joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” and former teammate Rob Gronkowski seemingly caught at least part of the appearance. Edelman did his best impersonation of his former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Gronkowski as they spoke on the sidelines during a Week 11 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Demaryius Thomas remembered by players for generous nature

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The message from Demaryius Thomas was just to congratulate Garett Bolles on being drafted. It meant so much to the Denver Broncos left tackle that, even years later, he still has the exchange stored on his phone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1937 — Rookie Sammy Baugh throws second-half touchdown passes of 55, 78 and 33 yards to overcome a 14-7 Chicago lead and give the Washington Redskins a 28-21 victory over the Chicago Bears for the NFL championship.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Titans activate WR Julio Jones from injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones hasn’t played since Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury. He has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy