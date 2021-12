Key mortgage rates decreased across the board, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages, as well as for the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable rate. Although mortgage rates are always shifting, they are at a historic low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

