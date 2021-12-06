ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York billionaire surrenders stolen antiquities worth $70M

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9ndg_0dFaRwbU00

Billionaire investor and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt was forced to surrender $70 million worth of stolen antiquities and comply with a lifetime ban on collecting antiquities on Monday, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said.

Steinhardt had to give up 180 stolen antiquities, which court records said were looted and illegally smuggled out of 11 countries, trafficked by 12 criminal smuggling networks, and lacked verifiable provenance prior to appearing on the international art market.

The Larnax, a small coffin from the islands of Crete, Greece, dating back to 1400 BCE, was among the surrendered pieces.

MORE: Video Exclusive look at polar art exhibition on National Geographic ship

The Larnax is valued at $1 million and was bought by Steinhardt for $575,000 in October 2016 from known antiquities trafficker Eugene Alexander, the DA said.

Payments for the piece were made using Seychelles-headquartered FAM Services and Satabank, a Malta-based financial institution that was suspended for money laundering, according to the DA's office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuWZb_0dFaRwbU00
Manhattan District Attorney - PHOTO: A small chest for human remains from Greek Island of Crete is part of a group of stolen antiquities surrendered to authorities by Michael Steinhardt, according to the Manhattan DA's office, which released a statement on Dec. 6, 2021.

While complaining about a subpoena requesting provenance documentation for another stolen antiquity, Steinhardt pointed to the Larnax and said to an Antiquities Trafficking Unit investigator, "You see this piece? There's no provenance for it. If I see a piece and I like it, then I buy it."

The 180 pieces will now be returned expeditiously to their rightful owners in 11 countries: Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office conducted a multi-year, multi-national investigation into Steinhardt's criminal conduct beginning in February 2017.

"For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought and sold, or the grievous cultural damage he wrought across the globe," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rALG_0dFaRwbU00
Manhattan District Attorney - PHOTO: A stag's head rhyton, a container used for holding fluids, surrendered to authorities is pictured in a photo released by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Dec. 6, 2021.

"His pursuit of 'new' additions to showcase and sell knew no geographic or moral boundaries, as reflected in the sprawling underworld of antiquities traffickers, crime bosses, money launderers, and tomb raiders he relied upon to expand his collection," Vance added.

Investigators from the DA's Antiquities Trafficking Unit learned that Steinhardt possessed looted antiquities at his apartment and office.

They initiated a grand jury criminal investigation into his acquisition, possession and sale of more than 1,000 antiquities since at least 1987.

There were 17 judicially-ordered search warrants and they conducted joint investigations with law enforcement authorities in the 11 countries mentioned above.

MORE: White House officials arrange confidential sales of Hunter Biden's art

Vance said the investigation developed compelling evidence that 180 were stolen from their country of origin and "exhibited numerous other evidentiary indicators of looting."

Manhattan District Attorney - PHOTO: An Ercolano fresco depicting Hercules as an infant is part of a group of stolen antiquities surrendered to authorities by Michael Steinhardt, according to the Manhattan DA's office, which released photos of the art with a statement on Dec. 6, 2021.

"Mr. Steinhardt is pleased that the District Attorney’s years-long investigation has concluded without any charges, and that items wrongfully taken by others will be returned to their native countries," Steinhardt's lawyers said in a statement Monday. "Many of the dealers from whom Mr. Steinhardt bought these items made specific representations as to the dealers’ lawful title to the items, and to their alleged provenance. To the extent these representations were false, Mr. Steinhardt has reserved his rights to seek recompense from the dealers involved."

Most of the 180 seized antiquities first surfaced in the possession of individuals who law-enforcement authorities later determined to be antiquities traffickers -- some of whom have been convicted of antiquities trafficking, and many of the seized antiquities were trafficked following civil unrest or looting.

Other items that were surrendered included the Stag's Head Rhyton, valued currently at $3.5 million and the Ercolano Fresco, valued at $1 million.

Comments / 7

David Kohlmann
4d ago

The seller should go to jail, the buyer should go to jail and the money laundering used for both should be jailed.

Reply
4
Related
Shore News Network

Hedge Fund Legend Gives Up Huge Collection Of Stolen Antiquities

Hedge fund manager and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt surrendered antiquities worth roughly $70 million, and he has been banned for life from acquiring such artifacts in the future, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday. Steinhardt, who holds a substantial ancient art collection, surrendered the 180 antiquities after a multi-year, international investigation,...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Hedge-Fund Pioneer Michael Steinhardt Surrenders 180 Stolen Antiquities Valued at $70 Million, Manhattan DA Vance Says

Hedge-fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and has been banned for life from acquiring antiquities, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said. The surrender of the items comes after a probe that began in 2017 into the billionaire Steinhardt's "criminal conduct," the DA's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Street.Com

Hedge Fund Icon Steinhardt Surrenders Stolen Antiquities, Receives Lifetime Ban

Hedge fund legend Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced Monday. The 80-year-old investment icon also “received a first-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities,” Vance said in a statement. The bust stemmed from a multi-year, multinational investigation into Steinhardt’s doings,...
ECONOMY
LiveScience

Billionaire hands over $70 million of stolen artifacts

A billionaire hedge-fund manager has surrendered 180 stolen artifacts worth $70 million and has received a lifetime ban on acquiring more relics as part of a deal struck with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Cyrus Vance, Jr. said in a statement that Michael Steinhardt, the 81-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Axios

What’s lost when antiquities are stolen

Hedge fund billionaire and antiquities collector Michael Steinhardt will have to repatriate 80 objects in his collection, all collected illegally. This case shines a spotlight on the problem of looters who steal antiquities, the dealers who trade in them, and the collectors who hoard them. Host Felix Salmon is joined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Civil Unrest#Antiquity#National Geographic#Da#Seychelles#Fam Services#Satabank
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Passenger 'kills himself' during flight from Egypt: Man, 48, is found dead in toilet, forcing emergency landing

A passenger onboard a flight from Egypt to Russia allegedly killed himself in the plane's toilet, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cairo. Russian Alexander Dokshin, 48, was found unconscious inside the lavatory shortly after the S7 Airlines flight took off from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on its journey to the Russian city of Samara.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

472K+
Followers
120K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy