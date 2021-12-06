ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 2% of Hispanic voters self-describe as 'Latinx'

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDriL_0dFaRs4a00


Just a tiny amount of Hispanic voters self-describe using "Latinx," a term invented by liberals , according to a national poll .

Two percent of Hispanic voters identify as Latinx, which many on the Left have used as an adjective to be inclusive of all Hispanic gender identities, according to a report citing a Bendixen & Amandi International survey . Nearly half of Hispanic voters are averse to the word, with 40% calling it "offensive."

Of Hispanic voters, 21% identified as Latina or Latino, 68% as Hispanic, and 8% as "something else." One percent had no answer.

REPUBLICANS CREDIT 'WOKE-ISM' FOR GAINS WITH HISPANICS

Of the 40% of respondents who found Latinx offensive, 20% said it bothers or offends them a lot, 11% said it somewhat bothers or offends them, and 9% said it bothers or offends them "a little," the poll found. Fifty-seven percent said the term doesn't bother them, while 3% had no answer.

"The numbers suggest that using Latinx is a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm," Fernand Amandi said. "Why are we using a word that is preferred by only 2% but offends as many as 40% of those voters we want to win?"

The poll was conducted among 800 voters of Hispanic origin between Nov. 17 and 21 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

