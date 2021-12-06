Psaki has 'neither the time nor interest' in Hunter Biden laptop authenticity question

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he had previously dismissed as Russian disinformation, during Monday’s briefing.

A reporter asked Psaki a two-point question about President Joe Biden’s son, and the top White House spokeswoman refused to get into an exchange about the controversial laptop.

Psaki told the reporter she has “neither the time nor interest in exploring or reading” a book on the subject of Hunter Biden’s laptop in reference to the question about its authenticity.

SOME REPUBLICANS RATTLED BY ROE REVERSAL CONSERVATIVE COVET

The laptop contained emails discussing business deals with China and Ukraine, raising questions about whether Hunter Biden was cashing in on his father’s name in international trouble spots.

Psaki joined a number of Biden associates in denouncing the emails as a Russian disinformation campaign, similar to the distribution of Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 campaign. Social media sites and some news outlets responded by suppressing coverage of the emails. Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine also featured prominently in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

The younger Biden has since been the subject of a Justice Department investigation.

Psaki retweeted articles describing the emails as Russian disinformation during the campaign last year.

In September, after additional reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Psaki appeared to stick to this line as White House press secretary. “I think it’s broadly known and widely known that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” she said in response to a question on the subject.

Psaki was asked again about whether the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation at Monday’s press briefing by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, who referenced colleague Miranda Devine’s book about the controversy, The Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide . The New York Post reported on the laptop’s contents during the campaign between Biden and Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Psaki was dismissive of the question and the book. She referred a query about Hunter Biden’s business dealings to his representatives, saying he did not work for the federal government.

Washington Examiner Videos