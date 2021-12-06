Gov. Hochul announces first-in-nation fund for homeowners struggling due to pandemic

Marine Fisheries Relief Program Will Provide Direct Payments to Help Address Pandemic-Related Business Losses. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $5.7 million in federal funding is available from New York's Marine Fisheries Relief Program, established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, to provide financial relief for New York's marine fishing industry. Eligible seafood, commercial marine fishing, marine aquaculture, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses are eligible to apply for the funding beginning Dec. 1. This funding is in addition to the $6.7 million in assistance provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for a total of $12.4 million in aid for New York's seafood, marine commercial, and for-hire fishing industries after excessive business losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO