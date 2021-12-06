ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

DeSantis lowers flags in honor of Bob Dole, Naval Air Station Pensacola casualties

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1so9_0dFaRaQk00

Flags are flying at half-staff at state properties today in remembrance of three servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola two years ago — and also of Bob Dole, the former U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential nominee.

Dole died Sunday at 98. In ordering U.S. and Florida flags lowered at state and local government facilities through Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted an order signed by President Joe Biden affording those honors to Dole at U.S. government facilities, overseas embassies, and ships at sea.

“As a statesman, he was amongst the Greatest Generation who notably fought for American values. Sen. Dole will be remembered as a true patriot and an American hero,” DeSantis said in a written statement.

DeSantis issued a separate proclamation in honor of U.S. Navy Ensign Joshua Watson and airmen Mohammed Haitham and Cameron Walters, killed when a flight trainee from Saudi Arabia opened fire inside a classroom building on Dec. 6, 2019.

Eight other sailors were injured. Escambia County sheriff’s deputies killed the suspect in a gun battle.

“Florida owes a debt of gratitude to our military men and women who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect and defend the values our nation holds dear,” that document reads.

“We continue to pray for the survivors, family, and friends of those lost on that tragic day, and for our military members and families around the world who steadfastly stand watch over Florida and the United States of America.”

Earlier, DeSantis ordered flags flown at half staff at the state Capitol and local government buildings in Miami-Dade County in honor of the late Carrie Meek, a former state legislator and member of Congress. She died on Nov. 28 at age 95.

The post DeSantis lowers flags in honor of Bob Dole, Naval Air Station Pensacola casualties appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis ramps up anti-asylum rhetoric, seeks to intervene in federal policy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Legislature to give him $8 million to ship asylum seekers transported by the Biden administration into Florida off to other states in an expanding initiative against what the governor calls President Joe Biden’s “open borders policy.” “Its somewhat tongue-in-cheek but it is true: If you sent [them] to Delaware or […] The post DeSantis ramps up anti-asylum rhetoric, seeks to intervene in federal policy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Remembering sacrifices at Pearl Harbor, Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Flags are flying at half staff today over state and local property in memory of the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed 2,400 service members and launched the United States into World War II. Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an order to that effect in which he praises “the selfless […] The post Remembering sacrifices at Pearl Harbor, Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Billions targeted to wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A bipartisan pair of senators have called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work. During a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday, Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened […] The post Billions targeted to wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Dem A.G.s argue that FL’s justification for voting restrictions were made up

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic state attorneys general in 16 states and the District of Columbia who have intervened in litigation challenging Florida’s new law making it harder to vote argue in a legal brief that the state has mounted bogus arguments that the measure fights fraud and boosts voter confidence. That’s because there is no evidence of widespread […] The post Dem A.G.s argue that FL’s justification for voting restrictions were made up appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis would spend nearly $100 million next year; Biden bucks would help him do it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will ask the Florida Legislature to spend $99.7 billion during the fiscal year that begins July 1 —a retrenchment from the $101.5 billion budget for the current fiscal year, which was fattened by billions in federal COVID assistance. Even so, the spending plan would allow “record funding for key priorities such as […] The post DeSantis would spend nearly $100 million next year; Biden bucks would help him do it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

‘Americans always rebuild’: Biden promotes infrastructure investments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden visited here to tout the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law last month, expected to bring billions in spending on roads and bridges, clean water, public transportation, high speed internet and the states. The president said the investments amount to a “blue collar blueprint” for rebuilding […] The post ‘Americans always rebuild’: Biden promotes infrastructure investments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Florida Phoenix

Trial judge keeps feud between competing gambling efforts alive

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an emergency hearing Friday regarding a campaign to amend Florida’s Constitution, advocates asked Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey to decide whether attempted sabotage of their efforts constitutes unlawful interference or just hard-ball competition. She declined to do so, denying an emergency motion to dismiss allegations that entities working for the Seminole Tribe of […] The post Trial judge keeps feud between competing gambling efforts alive appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

This Republican says background checks, anonymous reporting can curb gun violence

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The day before 17 people died in a shooting at a Florida high school, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) was visiting Southwest Michigan’s Portage Central High School while it held a live shooter drill. “That never happened when I was a student,” Upton said during a recent phone interview with the Michigan Advance. “It was pretty […] The post This Republican says background checks, anonymous reporting can curb gun violence appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Carrie Meek
Florida Phoenix

New omicron variant found in at least 25 states; FL could see more cases soon

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to circulate in the United States, a University of South Florida virologist warns Floridians to be on guard for the spread of the variant throughout the state, even though only few case have been detected so far. A spokesperson from the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed two cases […] The post New omicron variant found in at least 25 states; FL could see more cases soon appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Interior Secretary Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts, and other problems made more difficult by climate change. Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego on Thursday, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Interior Secretary Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the resolution, […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#U S Air#U S Senate#American#U S Navy#Congress
Florida Phoenix

Waiving rules for moving Florida gopher tortoises helps only developers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Do you like the neighborhood where you live? I sure like mine. My wife and I bought a 1926 Craftsman fixer-upper in St. Petersburg back in the mid-1990s, and we’ve been here ever since. We love the brick streets, the shady oaks, and the down-the-block proximity of a waterfront park. Our neighbors are pretty cool, […] The post Waiving rules for moving Florida gopher tortoises helps only developers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL is far behind other states when it comes to starting pay for correctional officers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some correctional officers in the state’s prison system will get a boost in pay beginning next year, plus other incentives to attract new applicants. But Florida has more to do to pump up salaries for new and veteran correctional officers, nationwide data show. Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the measures in mid-November — part of an […] The post FL is far behind other states when it comes to starting pay for correctional officers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Omicron is believed to have landed in FL, Gov. DeSantis says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Public health officials believe they have identified COVID omicron variant cases in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. “They believe they have identified — I’m not sure where it is,” the governor said in response to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Oldsmar. The Florida Department of Health later confirmed its identification of […] The post Omicron is believed to have landed in FL, Gov. DeSantis says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Avoiding words ‘climate change,’ DeSantis says global-warming concerns involve ‘left-wing stuff’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At an event Tuesday in Pinellas County about defending cities from sea levels rising around Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis answered a reporter’s question about climate change by talking about “left-wing stuff” and people posing as environmental advocates in order to “smuggle in their ideology.” DeSantis did not answer the reporter’s question about what his administration […] The post Avoiding words ‘climate change,’ DeSantis says global-warming concerns involve ‘left-wing stuff’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House progressives file resolution yanking Boebert committee assignments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House progressives are pushing to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert of her committee assignments after the Colorado Republican suggested Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of only three Muslims in Congress, was a terrorist. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, (D-Mass.), introduced a resolution Wednesday to remove Boebert from the Natural Resources Committee and Budget Committee for […] The post U.S. House progressives file resolution yanking Boebert committee assignments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The leader of Amtrak told a U.S. House panel this week that the recently enacted infrastructure law made great strides to solving the passenger rail system’s financial woes and placed it on equal footing with other modes of transportation. Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s rail subcommittee and Amtrak Executive Director […] The post Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Federal health officials on Thursday authorized a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, ages 16 and 17, as a safety measure to combat variants such as the new omicron that is circulating across the nation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal CDC has expanded the use of booster shots for […] The post Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
988
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy