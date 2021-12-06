DeSantis lowers flags in honor of Bob Dole, Naval Air Station Pensacola casualties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Flags are flying at half-staff at state properties today in remembrance of three servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola two years ago — and also of Bob Dole, the former U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential nominee.

Dole died Sunday at 98. In ordering U.S. and Florida flags lowered at state and local government facilities through Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted an order signed by President Joe Biden affording those honors to Dole at U.S. government facilities, overseas embassies, and ships at sea.

“As a statesman, he was amongst the Greatest Generation who notably fought for American values. Sen. Dole will be remembered as a true patriot and an American hero,” DeSantis said in a written statement.

DeSantis issued a separate proclamation in honor of U.S. Navy Ensign Joshua Watson and airmen Mohammed Haitham and Cameron Walters, killed when a flight trainee from Saudi Arabia opened fire inside a classroom building on Dec. 6, 2019.

Eight other sailors were injured. Escambia County sheriff’s deputies killed the suspect in a gun battle.

“Florida owes a debt of gratitude to our military men and women who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect and defend the values our nation holds dear,” that document reads.

“We continue to pray for the survivors, family, and friends of those lost on that tragic day, and for our military members and families around the world who steadfastly stand watch over Florida and the United States of America.”

Earlier, DeSantis ordered flags flown at half staff at the state Capitol and local government buildings in Miami-Dade County in honor of the late Carrie Meek, a former state legislator and member of Congress. She died on Nov. 28 at age 95.

