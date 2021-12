Oil prices rose overnight as omicron concerns continued to fade, and US API Crude Inventories showed a surprise draw of 3.1 million barrels. Assuming momentum remains positive in global markets, a fall in official US Crude Inventories (-1.7 mio exp), will probably be an excuse for oil prices to rally once again. Base metals are also rallying in Asia today, as is natural gas, ostensibly on expectations of much higher infrastructure spending in 2022. If that is so, then oil prices have also found another reason to be bullish in 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO