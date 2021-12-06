Biden urges passage of Build Back Better to lower drug prices: ‘This is not a partisan issue’

A new website, a new presidential trip to the American heartland -- and still President Joe Biden is struggling to turn his successful bid to upgrade the United States' infrastructure into political capital. Biden flew to Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday on the latest stop of a tour he hopes will finally get Americans excited by the promise of transforming the roads, bridges and other vital links they use every day. "Our 'Building a Better America' tour is going to give us a chance to meet people where they work... and showcase how our bipartisan infrastructure law, which has changed their lives for the better, came about," Biden said in a speech at the Kansas City transportation authority, which operates the mass transport. "In the coming weeks, I'm going to be traveling all over the country. So will Vice President (Kamala) Harris, my cabinet, folks throughout my administration," he said.

