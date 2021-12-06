Biden urges passage of Build Back Better to lower drug prices: ‘This is not a partisan issue’
President Joe Biden on Monday outlined the ways his Build Back Better bill would lower prescription drug costs — in particular, insulin — for millions across the country, saying it is beyond time to offer Americans the “medicines they need, and the dignity they deserve to be able to afford...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s medication that’s leading to one of the biggest increases ever in Medicare premiums is highlighting the limitations of President Joe Biden’s strategy for curbing prescription drug costs. The medication known as Aduhelm would be protected from Medicare price negotiations for more than a decade under the Democratic drug pricing compromise before Congress, part of […]
WASHINGTON — The Democrats’ Build Back Better plan promises sweeping prescription drug reform, something Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has unsuccessfully tried to accomplish in the Senate for years. Grassley, a Republican, was asked if that issue alone is enough for him to support the near-$2-trillion bill. “Absolutely not,”...
When President Biden addresses the international summit on democracy this week, he will face a vexing problem: How can he rally the world’s democracies with our own in such an ailing state?. Biden’s advisers are grappling with this problem. But judging by an illuminating new Politico report on Biden’s...
Food, gasoline, cars and just about everything consumers need is more expensive now than a few months ago. And if your pocketbook doesn’t tell you that, government statistics will. In October, consumer prices rose 6.2% from the same 12-month period last year – higher than most economists’ estimates and the...
President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill was one of the most talked about parts of his presidency this year, but it won't have much of an immediate impact on the lives and wallets of regular...
President Biden remains hopeful about his Build Back Better bill, which is being deliberated in the Senate. Biden told reporters he’d like to see it approved “as early as we can get it.” He added he wants it to get done, “no matter how long it takes.” The House recently approved the sweeping social spending bill. Biden made the remark after a White House event on high prescription drug prices, which he called outrageous.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The cost of prescription drugs in the United States is higher than most other developed countries, and as many Americans continue to experience sticker shock at the pharmacy counter, President Biden is proposing a plan to lower the cost of some lifesaving medications. The...
The US Senate on Wednesday voted to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect.
The measure passed 52-48 with the support of all 50 Republicans in the upper chamber and two centrist Democrats, but is not expected to fare well in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right.
Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees to be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4.
The Senate pushback was led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
A new website, a new presidential trip to the American heartland -- and still President Joe Biden is struggling to turn his successful bid to upgrade the United States' infrastructure into political capital.
Biden flew to Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday on the latest stop of a tour he hopes will finally get Americans excited by the promise of transforming the roads, bridges and other vital links they use every day.
"Our 'Building a Better America' tour is going to give us a chance to meet people where they work... and showcase how our bipartisan infrastructure law, which has changed their lives for the better, came about," Biden said in a speech at the Kansas City transportation authority, which operates the mass transport.
"In the coming weeks, I'm going to be traveling all over the country. So will Vice President (Kamala) Harris, my cabinet, folks throughout my administration," he said.
President Joe Biden is urging Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act, which contains measures to lower drug costs in the U.S., NPR reported Dec. 6. President Biden's provisions would cap insulin costs at $35 per month and Medicare recipients' out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 a year for some medications, while also allowing Medicare to negotiate certain medication prices with drugmakers.
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The White House’s balancing act isn’t always working. U.S. President Joe Biden’s team has taken a more distant approach to business compared with Donald Trump, partly because it’s trying to appease progressive Democrats. That has led to some unforced errors, including a tardy response to supply chain problems and delays in filling important financial posts.
