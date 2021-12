‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham is reliving days gone by with a recent social media photo that leaves little to the imagination. Birmingham plays Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater on “Yellowstone” and does it quite well. As Rainwater, Birmingham has been with the show since the very beginning. His character has had varying roles through the three and a half “Yellowstone” seasons. Rainwater has been both a friend and foe to the Dutton family, even serving as the primary antagonist in the first season. He claims the Dutton family stole the land that they currently own from his ancestors. He believes the property on which the “Yellowstone” Ranch sits rightfully belongs to his people. Despite this, he and John Dutton have formed something of an uneasy alliance based on mutual respect for each other. We’ll see how that plays out as the season moves along.

